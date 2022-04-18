Hal B. Owens
ALBANY, Mo. - Hal Brent Owens, 61, of Albany, Missouri, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Albany First Baptist Church.
Military Rites will follow the service at the church.
Inurnment in the Grandview Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorial Contributions: Hal Brent Owens Memorial Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
