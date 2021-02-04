Owens, Geraldine 1934-2021

MARSHFIELD, Mo. - Geraldine "Gerri" Owens, daughter of Charles and Florene Stonebraker Saddler, was born Nov. 4, 1934, in St. Joseph, and departed for her Heavenly home on Jan. 30, 2021, at Webco Manor, in Marshfield, Missouri, at the age of 86 years.

Gerri was united in marriage with Vernon L. Owens and to this union was born three children, Sherry, LaVon Owens, who preceded her in death at the young age of seven, Vernon Craig Owens and his wife Jacquetha of Jacksonville, Florida, and Gregory Keith Owens and his wife Branda of Waynesville, Missouri.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Lauren Holloway, Jason Owens (Kelli), Travis Owens, Jessica Letterman (Adam) and Samantha Owens; six great-grandchildren, Tyler Owens, Laynee Letterman, Chesney Letterman, Presley Letterman, Lillian Owens and J.J. Holloway; other relatives and many friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 1986.

Graveside Service for Gerri will be at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at King City Cemetery in King City, Missouri.

There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may pay their respects after 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at Shadel's Colonial Chapel.