Owens, Doris Grant City, Mo.

Doris Owens

GRANT CITY, Mo. -Doris Owens, age 96, Grant City, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Orilla's Way Care Center, Grant City.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home in Grant City.

Family visitation : 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial: Grant City Cemetery.

Memorial: United Methodist Church or Worth County Senior Center, both of Grant City.

Full obit online, at: andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
