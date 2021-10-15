WATHENA, Kan. - Brenda Owens, 57, of rural Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Dec. 29, 1963, in St. Joseph, daughter of Patricia and Gerald Pritchett. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1982. She worked as a cake decorator at Green Hills, Sam's Club and Wal-Mart. Brenda loved baking and decorating cakes and spending time with her grandkids. She was all about her family. She also was a softball coordinator for MESA.
Brenda was preceded in death by mother, Patricia West and step-brother, Craig West.
Survivors include, husband, Roger "Gary" Owens, of the home; father, Gerald Pritchett, of St. Joseph; stepfather, Larry West, of St. Joseph; daughter, Tiffany (Lucas) Farr, St Joseph; brother, Marty (Tamarah) Pritchett, Blair, Kansas; stepbrothers, Kent (Cheryl) West, Kansas City, Kris West of Arizona; four grandchildren, Addisyn, Braelen, Ryker, Brantlie, nieces, Ashleigh (Matt) Green, Corey (Jordan) Bauman, Mardi Alysse (Taylor) Clark; other extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Memorials are requested to the Brenda Owens Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
