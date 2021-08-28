Ruth Owen
1924-2021
The nieces and nephews of Loren and Ruth Owen are having a Memorial Reception in their honor from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Maysville, Missouri.
Please join with us in remembering the lives of this very remarkable couple. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
