MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Harold Dieter "Joe" Owen, 98, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Private Family Graveside Service will be 3 p.m Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Maysville on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, with Elder Gaylon Whitmer officiating.

Christian Burial will follow. Turner family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Joe was born in rural Dekalb County to Albert Chalmers "Bud", and Cora Elizabeth (Dieter) Owen on March, 26, 1922.

He went to High School in Maysville and graduated in 1940.

On Sept. 29, 1940, he was united in marriage to Florence J. Maddock. To this union four children were born.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Florence; son, Steve; three brothers, Donnie, John, and Art Owen; sister, Bertie Patrick; and grandson, Trevor "Shorty" Owen.

He is survived by three children, Nancy Ellis of Kansas, Nelson and Diane Owen of Colorado, and Jeannie and Sandy of Illinois; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

