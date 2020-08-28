Owen, Donna L. 1952-2020

LAWSON, Mo. - Donna Lee Owen, age 67, was born Nov. 18, 1952 in Atlantic, Iowa, the daughter of Ross Mountain and Avis Eleanor (Shepperd) Becker and passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 25, 2020 in Lawson.

Donna was a quiet, peaceful soul who was loyal and always had a positive outlook. She became a Registered Nurse at Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in 1974.

On June 7, 1975, Donna and Herschel B. Owen were united in marriage in Cumberland, Iowa. To this union two children were born.

Her kind and compassionate manner contributed to her natural gift as a Registered Nurse for forty years, spending the majority of her career at Liberty Hospital.

Donna was an active member of Chapter AO P.E.O. and an active member of United Methodist Church of Lawson. Donna was a talented quilter who also enjoyed tending to her beautiful assortment of carefully selected irises, listening to music, playing piano, and spending quality time with family. She especially enjoyed her time with her spoiled four-legged companion, Odie, by her side.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bruce A. Becker.

Survivors include her husband, Herschel B; two children, Lisa Beth Owen and Eric Seth Owen; six siblings, Steven Ross Becker, Daniel Lynn Becker, Diane Ruth Becker, Lori Beth (Barry) Schmidt, Amy Jo (Ron) Stepanek, and Scott William Becker; her beloved dog, Odie; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and a multitude of lifelong friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Lawson Cemetery with visitation one hour prior to funeral services at the cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Heart of America Chapter of Alzheimer's Association or Three Rivers Hospice of Platte City.

Services under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.