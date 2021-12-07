Darline Ousley, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
She was born Sept. 30, 1925, in St. Joseph, to Frank and Louise (Holtgreve) Cook.
She married Delbert Lee Ousley on Oct. 24, 1948. He preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2011.
Darline loved bowling and excelled at it. She also was a huge Royals fan. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling to see them - sometimes taking the "scenic" route whether she meant to or not.
She was a longtime member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church and loved teaching Sunday School there. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church.
Darline will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie; her parents; and 10 siblings.
Survivors include her children, Dan Ousley (Annette Rush), Larry Ousley, David Ousley (Audrey), Dean Ousley, Diana Marshall, and Dixie Ousley (Kim Jones); 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Service 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Visitation one hour prior to the service. The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Online guestbook and obituary at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.