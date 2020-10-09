Ottmann, Marilyn M. 1930-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Marilyn Mae Ottmann was born in Otoe, Nebraska, on Dec. 5, 1930. She was one of two daughters of Riley and Esther (Aufderheide) Knowles. Marilyn graduated from Nebraska City High School.

She married John Bescheinen and they shared a daughter, Patty. They later divorced. Marilyn then married Harold Purtle and they became parents of two children. Harold passed away in 1980. Marilyn then married Raymond Ottmann. He preceded her in death.

Marilyn was also preceded by her sister, Doris Bescheinen, and granddaughter, Heather Lewis.

Marilyn passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at a Maryville, Missouri, care center at the age of 89.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Marcie) Purtle of Oak Grove, Missouri, Jan Lewis of Craig, Missouri, and Patty Bucholz; three grandchildren, Amanda Purtle, Rachel Lewis, and Ryan Lewis; and four great-grandchildren, Emily and Cameron Hutchins and Skyler and Nora Bellis.

Graveside services and inurnment: Saturday, 10:30 a.m., English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.