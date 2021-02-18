Ottman, Richard L. 1935-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Richard "Dick" Leroy Ottman, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, at his home in Oregon.

Dick worked for Cargill Elevators, from 1970 to1992. He retired from Cargill in 1992.

After retirement, Dick drove the New Point school bus route for the South Holt School District, from 2004 to 2015.

He was born Oct. 19, 1935, near Emmetsburg, Iowa to Floyd and Mildred (Hanson) Ottman.

He graduated from Swea City High School in 1952.

Dick served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, serving one year in Korea.

Dick was a member of the American Legion 113 in Oregon.

On Dec. 31, 1960, he married Mary Ann Mulligan at St. John's Catholic Church in Bancroft, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by: his wife; parents; sister, Bernice Whitman; brother, Norman Ottman; and twin infant daughters, Rebecca and Roberta.

He is survived by: his sons and daughters-in-law: Richard Ottman, Jr., Shockapee, Minnesota, Bob and Wendy Ottman, Oregon, and Raymond and Amy Ottman, Fort Smith, Arkansas; two daughters, Margaret, Oregon and Monica, Maryville, Missouri; four grandsons: Alan, Eric, Sean and Noah; one granddaughter, Rachel; and nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Forest City, Missouri.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.

Family visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

The service will be live streamed, found at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Savannah, Missouri Facebook page @StRoseSavannah.

Memorials: Mary Ann Ottman After-Prom.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.