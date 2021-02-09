Mildred Ottinger

GOWER, Mo. - Mildred Ottinger, 81, of the Gower, Missouri, area, passed away, Feb. 6, 2021.

Survivors: husband, Vernon; children, Dennis (Sheila), Doug (Christie), Debra Paxton, and Darren (Taunya); 15 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; brother, Craig Obermier; sister, Marjorie Obermier.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Easton, Missouri.

Rosary: 6 p.m. with Visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February, 10, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Frazier Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.