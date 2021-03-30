Oswald, Marion F. 1956-2021 Fairfax, Mo.

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Marion F. Oswald, 65, Fairfax, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Preceded: parents, James Kenneth and Jean Frances (Weedin) Oswald; twin children, Misty and Nathan; sister, Rita Sonntag.
Survivors: wife, Tonya Oswald, Fairfax; children, Marshal (Michelle) Oswald, Fairfax, Adam (Tessa) Oswald, Monroe City, Missouri, Amber Sanchez, Platte City, Missouri, Michael (Amanda) Oswald, Fairfax, Dru Oswald, Fairfax; grandchildren, Dakota, Aidan, Addison, Gracelyn, Knox, Mackenzie, Delaney, Kayley, Ava, William, Claire, and Caroline (coming soon); brother, Richard (Mary Ellen) Oswald, Fairfax, brother-in-law, Marvin Sonntag; nieces, nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.
Rosary: 6 p.m., Tuesday, prior to family visitation.
Family Visitation: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Interment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials directed to St. Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio or City of Fairfax Park Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
