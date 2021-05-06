Quintin Rodney Osteen, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born May 9, 1966, in St. Joseph, son of Patricia (Cooper) and Jack Osteen.He graduated from Central High School.

Quintin worked most of his working life at Gray's Manufacturing. He took pride in managing his multiple investment properties over the years. His hobbies included camping and cooking, especially barbecuing.

Quintin was preceded in death by his parents and his maternal grandmother, whom he lived with for many years, Elizabeth Bolen.

Survivors include: brother, Michael Osteen of Agency, Missouri; sister, Katherine "Kathy" Nelson of St. Joseph; step-mother, Patricia Osteen; nephews and nieces: James (Stephanie) Wright, Jacoba (Dustin) Burns, Brandon (Makayla) Osteen, Taylor (Bethany) Osteen and Michaela (Ryan) Osteen; numerous great-nieces and great-nephew; and his beloved dog, Bailey.

Mr. Osteen has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The family requests if you or know someone struggling with alcoholism, please seek help.

Memorials are suggested to Friends of the Animal Shelter or The Noyes Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.