Crue Allen Osteen, 5 week infant son of Tania Long and Tyler Osteen, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at a Kansas City Hospital. He was born March 3, 2023, in St. Joseph. He is survived by his parents; brother, Creedence; and sister Journey; paternal grandparents, Dane (Melanie) Osteen, Sedalia, Missouri; maternal grandparents, Angela (Terry) Church, Amazonia, Missouri; maternal grandfather, John Long, Rosendale, Missouri; aunts, Cheyenne Long, and Melenna (Andy) Gardner, Kelsey Church; uncle, Blake Osteen; cousins, Emery, Avery, and Archer; several great-aunts, uncles, and great-grandparents.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Sierra Church.

