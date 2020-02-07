Gregory L. Osgood
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Gregory Leon Osgood, 65, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Survivors: brothers: Jerry Osgood (Susan), of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Russ Murphy (Michelle), of Springfield, Missouri, and Troy Lacey (Ann), of Springfield; sister, Debbie Lewis (Tom), of Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Graveside service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Avalon Cemetery.
In-State: noon until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.