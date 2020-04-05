Osgood, Dale A. 1949-2020

Dale Andrea Osgood, 70, of St. Joseph, was born April 16, 1949, and died April 2, 2020.

Dale was a Spanish teacher for the Gallatin school district for many years.

After retiring from teaching, Dale work at Dillard's, and was a receptionist on the maternity ward at Mosaic Hospital, in St. Joseph until retiring in 2018.

Dale is survived by: her daughter, Melissa (Mark) Peterson; son, Paul (Christina) Ostorga; grandchildren, Andy and Alexis Peterson, all of St. Joseph; and brothers, David and Rick Rosen.

She left an impression on everyone who knew her. She always had time to help a friend in need.

When something made her truly happy, she'd say "it makes my heart sing."

Dale was an avid reader, and her great appreciation for culture, art and beauty was contagious.

As an educator, Dale opted to donate her body to science, in hopes of justifying her suffering by educating others.

Her family will hold a celebration of life once the quarantine is lifted.

Her ashes, once received, will be scattered in a field of sunflowers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.