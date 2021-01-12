Ricky Osborn

Ricky Osborn, of St. Joseph, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Helen (Sowards) Osborn; son, Bret Osborn; and brother-in-law, Steve Norman.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Sarah Osborn; daughter, Amanda (Jon) Ozenberger; grandchildren, Jerod, Christian and Vianne Osborn and Jax Ozenberger. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Guess; handsome brother, Randy (Diane) Osborn; and sister, Gail Norman; sisters-in-law, Tina (Roger) Blake, Barbara (Bill) Doolin; and brothers-in-law Steve (Margie) Thrall and Mickey Thrall; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ricky was born outside of Stanberry, Missouri. He graduated in 1968 from Worth County High School. Rick entered the U.S. Army in June of 1969. He met and married Sarah (Thrall) on Jan. 12, 1974.

Rick was a devoted family man whom enjoyed spending Sundays with his family. Every Sunday was spent at his mom and dad's house playing games, working around the farm, visiting and laughing. He had a fantastic sense of humor and the biggest laugh. He was a teaser and loved a good joke/prank. He raised three of his grandchildren and loved all of his grandchildren deeply.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, from noon to 8 p.m. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial service will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.