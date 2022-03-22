Osborn, Lee H. 1933-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Lee Hadley "Pete" Osborn, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at a local hospital in St. Joseph. He was born Aug. 11, 1933, to Howard Hadley and Gertrude Helen (Young) Osborn. He married Margaret Alice Evans Lehr on July 27, 1984. Pete loved his family and farming. He enjoyed fishing, playing pitch with friends at Sur-Gro, going to the boat, dancing, and often told stories of his childhood and his early days of farming.
Pete is survived of his wife, Alice; children, Steve (Kim) Osborn of Savannah, Connie Maag of St. Joseph, Stacy (Tim) Chandler of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kelly Osborn of Savannah; stepchildren, Dan (Betsy) Lehr of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Liz (Sean) Scarbrough of St. Augustine, Florida; grandchildren, Tayler Miller, Rylee Pokryfky, McKensee Chandler, Abigail Searcy, Elliott Maag, Allyssa Crable, Colton, Max, and Jackson Shores, and Eric, Kate, and Evan Scarbrough; and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Sue (Tommy) Taylor of St. Joseph, and Gay Dittemore of Savannah.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gail Ann and brother Gary.
Visitation and Family Receiving Hour is on Thursday, March 24, at 1 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Services will follow at 2 p.m. also at Breit-Hawkins. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
