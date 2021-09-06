Kathryn Osborn, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1945, in St. Joseph, daughter of Betty and Abel Martinez Sr.
She attended Lafayette High School.
Kathryn worked many years as a caretaker.
She was a member of Pentecostals of St. Joseph.
Kathryn was preceded in death by: her parents, Betty and Able Martinez, Sr; husband, Steven Osborn, in 2019; son, Coby McBee; and brother, Mike Martinez.
Survivors include: children: James McBee of Manhattan, Kansas, Candy (Craig) Peters of St. Joseph, Bill McBee of Wichita, Kansas, Tim McBee of St. Joseph; siblings: Kenny (Vella) Martinez of St. Joseph, Denny Martinez of St. Joseph, Candy (Roy) Beers of St. Joseph, Abel (Diane) Martinez, Jr. of St. Joseph and Dickie (Glenda) Martinez of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Megan, Vince, Barrazza, Jacob, Malaree, Bill Jr., Haley and Coby; great-grandchildren: Christopher, John, Scarlett, Ransom, Brooklyn, Brody and Colt.
Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rex Arbuckle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Pentecostals of St. Joseph.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
