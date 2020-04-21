Osborn, Della "Kathy" 1932-2020

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Della "Kathy" (Ruark) Osborn, 87, of Amazonia, passed away April 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Dearborn, Missouri, on Sept. 3, 1932, to Ollie and Leota (German) Ruark.

She married Russell Osborn, on July 3, 1954.

She graduated from Savannah High School and attended Junior College, in St. Joseph.

She retired from Mead Products, in St. Joseph.

She was a member of Amazonia United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed working with ceramics, and doing arts and crafts.

Kathy loved each of her family, in her own special way.

Kathy is survived by: her children: Kathy (Doug) Brown, of Savannah, Missouri, Wayne (Twila) Osborn, of Savannah, Lynn (LaDonna) Osborn, of St. Joseph, Willie Osborn, of Amazonia, and Tammy (Chris) Mort, of St. Joseph; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Della was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; one brother; and one sister.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Savannah Cemetery, in Savannah.

An open visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah oversees local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.