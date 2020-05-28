Orth, Leland E. 1940-2020

Leland Eugene Orth 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born June 4, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri, son of the late Blanche and William Orth. He married Jane Newberry on January 23, 1961, in St. Joseph, and she precedes him in death.

He is retired from the United States Army after 23 years of service as a Sergeant 1st Class and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Viet Nam Service Medal.

He also retired from Certain-Teed Corporation after 21 years of service. He was a lifetime member of DAV Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and the VFW Post 6760, also a member of the Masonic Lodge A.F.&A.M lodge #71 Savannah, Missouri, Order of the Eastern Star #287. He attended the Sojurn Church.

Leland was preceded in death by: wife, Rutha Jane Orth; his parents; a son, Leland Andrew "Andy" Orth; two brothers, William and Wesley Andrew Orth.

Survivors include: daughter, Kim Elizabeth (Thomas) Orth-Hodge, St. Joseph; granddaughters, Brooke (Kyle) Orth-Chestnut, Liberty, Missouri, and Brittany (Joshua) Orth-Comninellis, St. Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Gideon and Shiloh.

Funeral services: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home,

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery with full military honors.

Online condolence and obituary at www.rupp funeral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.