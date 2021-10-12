SAVANNAH, Mo. - Bonnie A. Orcutt, 72, of Savannah, Missouri, died Oct. 3, 2021. Bonnie was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Odebolt, Iowa, to Bernard and Darlene Bird.
Prior to retirement she was a processor for INS - Immigration and Nationalization Service. Bonnie was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and was most proud of her 10 years of volunteer service at Mosaic Hospital.
Bonnie married Ronald J. Orcutt on Oct. 24, 2003, and he survives. Also surviving are stepchildren, Susan Cox (Mark), David Orcutt (Amy), Lori Rosebrough; grandchildren, Jon Cox, Jeff Cox, Elly Orcutt, Christopher Rosebrough, Harry Orcutt, Madeline Rosebrough, Joey Orcutt, Claire Orcutt, Olivia Rosebrough, Sam Orcutt; one great-granddaughter, Harper Cox; a brother, John; two sisters, Marian, Kathleen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bonnie assisted with projects at St. Rose of Lima. She enjoyed many travel with her husband, stepchildren, and grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
