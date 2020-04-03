Opuyio, Minaibi J. 1951-2020

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Minaibi Jon Opuyio, 68, died March 27, 2020, in Superior.

Born July 2, 1951, in Orika, Nigeria.

Minaibi, moved to the United States in States in 1972.

He married Cora Bullock, in 2005.

He previously worked for Venture Foods, City of St. Joseph, Ashland Cemetery and Boehringer Ingelheim.

He is proceeded in death by: his parents; and two brothers.

He is survived by: his wife, the Rev. Cora Opuiyo; three sisters; two stepchildren; six step-grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Private memorial and inurnment services at Ashland Cemetery.

Services entrust to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.