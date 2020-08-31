Oppenlander, Shelley M. 1959-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Shelley Marie Oppenlander, 61, of Oregon, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born Jan. 3, 1959, in Maryville, Missouri, the second of four children of Luscious "Luke" and Marvis (Bears) Slagle.

She attended school in Maryville and in Mound City, Missouri.

She married John Oppenlander, Jr. on Feb. 18, 1976, in Mound City. They became parents of three sons. Shelley worked as a waitress.

She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her two granddaughters.

Preceding her in death were: her parents; son, Leo Oppenlander; and father-in-law, John Oppenlander, Sr.

Survivors include: her husband, John, of the home; sons, Billy Ray (Kylea) Oppenlander of Katy, Texas, and Eli (Katie) Oppenlander of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Kellie Plummer of Forest City; granddaughters, Lily and Emma Oppenlander; sisters, Dorothy "Dottie" (Jim) Botkin of Forest City, Missouri and Karen (Greg) Book of Forest City; brother, Tim (Annie) Slagle of Skidmore, Missouri; mother-in-law, Virginia Oppenlander of Oregon; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Terri (Blake) Plummer; and nieces, nephews, and a community of friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials: Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA.

Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.