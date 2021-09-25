Douglas K. "Doug" O'Neill, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, and extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Woodson Chapel Christian Church.
The family requests contributions to Doug's Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Doug's Tribute Page at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas O'Neill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.