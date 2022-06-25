Loretta Faye O'Neal, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.

She was born in St. Joseph to Roy and Wardie (Beaven) Shroyer.

Loretta was a member of the Hillcrest Bible Church for over 40 years.

She enjoyed singing, baking and taking care of her grandchildren.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Steven, Darrin, Ronnie, Kevin and Lance King; sister, Beverly; and brother, Roy.

She is survived by her son, Bill King (Dee); four grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; one great- great-grandson; three sisters; and one brother.

Graveside Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to Hillcrest Bible Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

