O'Neal, Dolores M. 1932-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Dolores M. "Dee" O'Neal, 89, of Stanberry, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph.
Dee is survived by: her son, Russell R "Rusty" O'Neal and wife, Susan of Oakland, Maryland; grandson, Curtis O'Neal and wife, Melissa; two great-grandchildren, Rylie and Cole, Friendsville, Maryland; sisters, Colleen Lane, Stanberry, and Carol Evans, Maryville, Missouri, brother, Jerry Ross Cooper, St. Joseph; and brother-in-law, Charles W. "Bill" and wife Mary Nell O'Neal of Lake Forest, California; sister-in-law, Marylu King, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and many nephews and nieces
Dee has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorial Services and inurnment in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
