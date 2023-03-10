Braelynn Kay O'Neal passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents Saturday, March 4, 2023. She was born Feb. 13, 2023, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, daughter of Denise and Christopher O'Neal. Braelynn stayed in the NICU for 19 days, and she touched so many lives, was loved by family, friends, and the nursing and medical staff. Braelynn loved blowing spit bubbles, signing I Love You with her little fingers, making sounds, pushing her feeding tube out with her tongue, and snuggles with mom and dad.
Survivors include parents, Christopher and Denise O'Neal, of St. Joseph; maternal grandmother, Santina Fulton; maternal grandfather, Joshua Sutton; paternal grandmother, Brenda Thornton; paternal grandfather, James O'Neal; maternal great-grandfather, Robert Fulton; maternal great-grandparents, Tammy (Clem) Sauter; maternal great-great-grandmother, Noma Kay Blair; uncles, Joshua (Breanna) Sutton II and Brandon Thornton; several aunts, great aunts and uncles; and mom's best friend Kalea (Mason) Hallman, and her children Payton, and Paris.
Braelynn was preceded in death by maternal great- grandmother, Billie (Blair) Suman; paternal great grandparents, Glenn and Mary Jo O'Neal; maternal great-great-grandfather, Gary Blair; paternal great-great-grandparents, Vincent and Margaret Riesterer; maternal great-great-grandparents, Richard and Shirley Fulton; and great-uncle Bruce Riesterer.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a funeral service starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
