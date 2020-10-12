Wanda Lorene O'Meara, 87, of St. Joseph, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 9, 2020.

Wanda was born Oct. 6, 1933, to Raymond Martin and Lucille Spotts.

Wanda was happily married to William O'Meara for many years. She was preceded in death by him.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by: both parents; her only son, Melvin Reynolds; her two sisters, Dolores and Virginia; and her brother, Raymond.

Wanda is survived by: her two daughters, Pam Talbott and Sharon Van Meter; step-children: Terry (Shirley), Kenny (Linda), Mike, Pat (Melody) O'Meara; grandchildren: Amber Butler (Thomas), William Reynolds (Jessica), Troy Russell (Angela), Tera Foster (Galen), Brett Talbott (Jennifer), Scott Van Meter (Jenny) and Ryan Van Meter (Jen); 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. O'Meara has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

At Wanda's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

She wouldn't want her loved ones to mourn her death. She would want everyone to celebrate her life. She would want you to take just fifteen minutes out of your day and enjoy the little things in life. She was also big on family, so she asks that you just take five minutes to call your loved ones and let them know you're thinking of them and tell them you love, them because no one truly knows how long we have left on this earth.

