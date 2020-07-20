Timothy Jon Olson, 64, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

He was born Dec. 13, 1955, in Aurora, Nebraska, son of the late Gladys and Clifford Olson.

He graduated from Aurora High School, class of 1974.

He later attended University of Nebraska, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

He worked previously at Beneficial and World Finance and was currently working for Alorica.

Some of his favorite hobbies included camping, golfing, fishing and gardening.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: sons, Elijah (Felicia) Olson and Eric Nelson of Ash Grove, Missouri; grandchildren, Stephen and Randallyn Nelson; brother, David Olson of Aurora; Nebraska and sister, Karen Lenoski of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mr. Olson will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.