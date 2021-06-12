Olson, Clarence 1923-2021 Amarillo, Texas

AMARILLO, Texas -Clarence Olson, 97, of Amarillo, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on June 1, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home.

Clarence was born on Sept. 9, 1923, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Helmer and Corda Olson.

He was a Unites States veteran, who served in the Army Air Corps. Clarence served in WWII, as a First Lieutenant.

Clarence played the piano in some of his early years and was a part of a big swing band.

He worked as an architect for 45 years, mostly commercial buildings, schools and malls. Clarence was a devoted Christian, who loved Jesus. He will be missed by all that loved him.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Vonnie Olson.

Survivors include: one son, Dennis Olson and wife, Denise; two daughters, Janet Stern and husband Dale, of Rockford, Illinois and Judy Olson, of Iowa City, Iowa; and one grandson, Derek Olson. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.