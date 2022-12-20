Olive Gertrude Carter, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Aurora, Colorado, daughter of Sarah and William "Otis" Cox. She graduated from William Smith High School, in Aurora, class of 1946. She married Lowell Carter on Oct. 18, 1945.

Olive worked at Whitaker Cable, Quaker Oats and following her retirement in 1991, she worked at Heartland Hospital, where she sat with patients and made many new friends. Olive attended Grace Evangelical Church. She taught herself to play the organ and enjoyed doing so, she also enjoyed traveling and playing games, cards, and her computer games.

