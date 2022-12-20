Olive Gertrude Carter, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Aurora, Colorado, daughter of Sarah and William "Otis" Cox. She graduated from William Smith High School, in Aurora, class of 1946. She married Lowell Carter on Oct. 18, 1945.
Olive worked at Whitaker Cable, Quaker Oats and following her retirement in 1991, she worked at Heartland Hospital, where she sat with patients and made many new friends. Olive attended Grace Evangelical Church. She taught herself to play the organ and enjoyed doing so, she also enjoyed traveling and playing games, cards, and her computer games.
Olive was preceded in death her parents; husband, Lowell Carter; son, David Carter; daughters-in-law, Linda Carter and Debbie Carter; one brother; and three sisters.
Survivors include children, Dwaine (Gayla) Carter of Tarkio, Missouri, Danny Carter, of St Joseph, Iris (Richard) Evans, of St Joseph, and Patricia (Terry) Izer, of St Joseph; brother, Donald (Linda) Cox, of Aurora; daughter-in-law, Elaine Carter, of Jefferson City, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- granddaughter.
Ms. Carter has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Carriage Square Health Care Center for the care provided.
Memorials are requested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.