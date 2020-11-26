Harold Eugene James Olinger, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born on May 30, 1964, in Stockton, California, to Lester and Linda (Hibbard) Olinger.

Beginning work at Connell Hardware in Cameron, Harold progressed with his career, becoming a plumbing specialist working in retail sales at Lowes.

Preceding him in death: his father, Lester and sister, Delores.

Survivors: sons, Kyle Olinger, St. Joseph, and Eric Olinger, Amity, Missouri; daughter, Amanda Summers (Mike Friesz), St. Joseph; mother, Linda (Don) Neth, St. Joseph; brother, Otis (Chris) Olinger, Cameron, Missouri; five grandsons; numerous nieces; and one nephew.

Services: 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Poland Thompson Chapel, with visitation at 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.

Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.