Michael Glen Older, 65, St. Joseph, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in St. Joseph. Born Jan. 27, 1957, St. Joseph, he was preceded in death by father, Glen F. Older; mother June Griffin; and a sister.Survivors include wife, Linda Older; stepson, Eric (Brenda) Swope; stepdaughter, Melissa Morris; a brother; two sisters; ninegrandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
