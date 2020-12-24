O'Konski, Phillip W. 1944-2020

Phillip O'Konski, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

He was born Oct. 12, 1944, to Frank A. and Lalah J (Watt) O'Konski.

Phillip attended Cathedral grade school and graduated from Central High School, Class of 1962.

He graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business.

He had been employed as a purchasing manager for Union Carbide, and also was a member of the Air National Guard.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Lechler.

Survivors include his brother, Paul O'Konski (Sharon), and nephews, Greg and Ted O'Konski.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: at a later date, Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.