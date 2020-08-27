WESTBORO, Mo. - Paul Richard Ohrt, 85, Westboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Preceded: daughter, Jeannie Wright; siblings, John Henry (Donna) Ohrt, Ruth (Ron) Goodrich; brothers-in-law, Ray Tiemeyer, Ray Villarreal.
Survivors: wife, Mary Ann Ohrt; children, Paula (Weldon) Hoppe, Larry (Kerri) Ohrt; son-in-law, Mike Wright; grandchildren: James (Rachel) Hoppe, Anna Hoppe, Ian Hoppe, Michael Paul Ohrt, Baleigh (Tyler) Heits, Madison Ohrt; great-grandchildren: Ember, Cora, Adeline, Judah Hoppe, Turner Heits; sisters, Alma Tiemeyer, Ann (Bob) Crabtree; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Open Visitation: the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials: Mobility Worldwide (P.E.T) or St. John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
