Ohlensehlen, Steven W. 1951-2020

Steven Wayne Ohlensehlen 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Mosaic life care hospital, St. Joseph. He was born Aug. 8, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas son of the late Alma & Warren Ohlensehlen. He graduated from Craig High School class of 1970. His favorite hobbies were John Deere memorabilia, Hot Wheel cars, collecting rare coins, and he was an avid chiefs fan. Steve was of the Lutheran faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Susan Ohlensehlen. Survivors include two sons, Bryan (Sara) Ohlensehlen, and Dustin Ohlensehlen both of Saint Joseph; brother, Alan Ohlensehlen of Savannah, Missouri; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.