MOUND CITY, Mo. - James (Jim) Vernon Ohlensehlen, age 72, Mound City, Missouri, formerly of Craig, Missouri, passed away in Falls City, Nebraska, on May 30, 2022.
He was born June 18, 1949, in Craig, to Vernon and Sylvia (Ideker) Ohlensehlen. Jim married Debbie (Dry) Carris on March 20, 1982. She survives of the home.
Jim was baptized and married in St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Craig, Missouri. He attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mound City, as long as his health permitted. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and is now resting in his Lord.
Jim loved being a farmer and stockman before retiring. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He talked low and slow and enjoyed telling a story and a good joke. He was a gentle soul and enjoyed his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stillborn brother, Kenny; his granddaughter, Caroline Ann Carris; his brother-in-law, Marvin Stahl; and his nephew, Grant Stahl.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 40 years; his sister, Judy (Ohlensehlen) Stahl, his daughter, Andrea and Keith West, of Bellevue, Nebraska; his son, Michael and Cami Carris, of Renton, Washington; his grandchildren, Logan Jones and fiance, Amanda Horbach, Landon Jones,
Courtney Carris, Garrett and Colleen West, Destiny West, Zachary West, and Leela West; great-grandchildren, Maddie West, Savanna West, and Aubree West. Jim had many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mound City, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior. The family suggests memorial donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Mound City, Missouri.
