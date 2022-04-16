Ohlensehlen, Carol J. Oregon, Mo.

Carol J. Ohlensehlen
OREGON, Mo. - Carol Jean "Jeanie" Ohlensehlen, 71, passed away April 15, 2022, at the Oregon, care center.
She was the daughter of Howard Leon and Mary Belle (Bullock) Carter.
Services: 10 a.m.Wednesday, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.
Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorials: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
