Ronald Dennis Ogo, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He was born May 3, 1948, in Barrigada, Guam, son of the late Maria Villagomez and Ramon Ogo.
He graduated from James Madison High School.
He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the City of San Diego, Californi and was the Breakfast Prep person at Holiday Inn Express in St. Joseph.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents andbrothers, Daniel and David Ogo.
He is survived by: fiance, Jeanette Teem of the home; daughter, Linda Ogo of San Diego, California; brothers, Joseph and Raymond Ogo; sisters: Eloisa Scott, Doris Fox and Debbie Nowakowski; Jeanette's four sons: Roger (Roselyne), Craig (Heidi), Todd (Dorinda) and Scott (Gabi) Teem; and he was the greatest papa to his Sophie, Aiden and Aria.
Ron was such a great guy and a true friend of the Bowling community of St. Joseph. He was known well by all ages. His absence will be noticed by regular bowlers, senior bowlers and most of all, Junior bowlers. He devoted hundreds of hours to kids "thirsting" to learn the game. Aside from his unrelenting coaching, his bowling accomplishments were lofty and many, scoring several 300 games. He was certainly St. Joseph bowling Hall of Fame worthy, if not Missouri State Hall of Fame. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.