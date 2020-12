Odom, Sherry L. 1937-2020

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Sherry Lynn Odom, 83, Platte City, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

She was a devout Catholic.

She was preceded in death by: her grandson, Michael Owen; parents, Leonard and Ethel (Palmer) Kennen; brother, Bill Kennen.

Survivors include: children, Danny Odom (Jennifer), Christine Smith; seven grandchildren; sister, Etta Kennen.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.