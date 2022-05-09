Barbara Ruth O'Dell, 79, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 8, 1942, in St. Joseph, daughter of Eva and Homer Dunlap. She married John O'Dell on Nov. 18, 1961, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Barbara had worked at Mead Products, Katz's and Wal-Mart Stores. She loved working in her garden, crafting and cooking, especially baking cookies with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her camping trips with family. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and also a former Boy Scout Den Mother.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary, Edward, Homer Jr. and an infant.
Survivors include, husband of 60 years, John O'Dell of the home; sons, Rodney (Karen) O'Dell and Johnnie (April Augustyn) O'Dell of St. Joseph; siblings, Rondal Dunlap of Kansas City, Missouri, Raymond (Mary) Dunlap of Playfair, Missouri, Charles Dunlap of Kansas City, Missouri, Robert (Grace) Dunlap of Playfair, Kathryn Yeaman of Kingsville, Missouri, David Dunlap, and Ardella (Richard) Snyder of Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) O'Dell, Amanda (Jason) Kennedy, and Elisabeth O'Dell; great-grandchildren, Alivia Kennedy, Anthony and Evelyn O'Dell; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior's Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara O'Dell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.