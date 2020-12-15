SAVANNAH, Mo. - Patrick F. O'Conor, 72 of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, to the late Lawrence and Irene (Peck) O'Conor.

Patrick attended Shawnee Mission West High School. He worked at Veterinary Medical Supply and owned his own business as a Home Improvement Sub Contractor.

He married Connie Wohlgemuth on Nov. 23, 1974, in Roeland Park, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Also surviving are his sons, Chris (Schonna) and Sean (Melissa) O'Conor; grandchildren, Tyler, Zack, Avery, Jace, Tatum, Ethan and Emily; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Malcolm .

Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life at our chapel at 2 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.