PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Georgia Anseaume O'Connor 72 of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at a Liberty Missouri Hospital.

She was born on March 9, 1948 in St. Joseph to Ralph Dennis and Shirley Fry Anseaume. Georgia was a graduate of Plattsburg High School Class of 1966 and attended cosmetology school. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Plattsburg.

She was an avid bird watcher, loved to grow flowers, taught aerobics and loved supporting her grandchildren's sporting events. Georgia also assisted with the family businesses, Fry Hardware, and the operation of the 4-D Ranch. On Jan. 21 1967 she married Dan S. O'Connor lll,.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her husband, Dan S. O'Connor lll of the home; three sons, Dan S. (Tressy) O'Connor lV, Keily (Cody Flores) O'Connor, Chad (Rachelle) O'Connor all of Plattsburg; her grandchildren, Emili, Daniel V, Cooper, Caden, Cole, Peyton and Drew O'Connor; one great-grandson, Jaxen; and our best friend Ellen.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Plattsburg. Masks are recommended. Interment Calvary Cemetery Plattsburg. A parish rosary will be recited on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the church with visitation following until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to the Shirley Fry Music Scholarship. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.