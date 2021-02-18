Ocker, Charles R. 1932-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. -Charles "Charlie" Robert Ocker, 88 of Cameron, passed away Feb. 15, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron.

Charlie was born Aug. 5, 1932, to Homer W. and M. Lorraine (Kerr) Ocker, in Cameron.

Charlie was a 1950 graduate of Cameron High School and an active member of Future Farmers of America.

Upon graduation, he served as FFA State Secretary from 1950 to 1951. While serving as state secretary, he placed third in the National FFA public speaking contest. Charlie was elected National FFA Secretary from 1951 to 1952 and had the distinct honor of meeting President Harry S. Truman, in the Oval Office of the White House.

Charlie attended the University of Missouri from 1952 to 1954, until being drafted to serve in the U.S. Army as a radar technician stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska.

In 1956, Charlie was hired as an advertising and public relations representative for The National Future Farmer magazine. It was while working there that he met his wife of 63 years, Shirley P. (Hanchey) Ocker. They were married on Feb. 16, 1958, in Shirley's hometown of Burgaw, North Carolina.

In 1964, Charlie and Shirley moved to Rowayton, Connecticut, after Charlie was hired as advertising manager in the New York City office for Progressive Farmer magazine. In this role, he also helped launch Southern Living magazine.

Throughout his advertising career, Charlie traveled across the country and formed many life-long friendships.

In 1973, the family moved back to Cameron where Charlie became principal of Ocker Insurance, following his father's retirement. He served on the boards of Cameron Mutual Insurance Company, Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of Clinton County, Clinton County Health Dept., PWSD #3 of Clinton Co. and numerous boards of the Cameron United Methodist Church.

He was a 50+ year Rotarian and Paul Harris fellow. Charlie officially retired from Ocker Insurance in 2010.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lorraine Ocker and sister, Marian Eulinger.

Charlie is survived by: his beloved wife, Shirley of the home; sons, Charles Robert "Bob" Ocker, Jr. (Shelley) of Cameron, James "Jim" Allan Ocker (Deena) of Cameron; five grandchildren: Ryan Ocker, Brentin Ocker, Brittany (James) Garcia, Christopher (Alyssia) Ocker, Landon Ocker; and eight great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Gene Eulinger.

Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Cameron United Methodist Church.

Visitation prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m.

Burial will be at Cameron Memory Gardens.

For online condolences, visit: www.polandthompsonfuneralhome.com.

A memorial fund has been designated to the Cameron United Methodist Church and/or the Cameron Educational Foundation, to benefit the Ag Department in memory of Charles Ocker.

Donations may be sent to: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home 222 W. 3rd St. Cameron, MO.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.