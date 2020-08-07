On Aug. 5, 2020, Robert "Bob" Eugene O'Callaghan ran into the arms of his Lord and Savior. What a celebration in Heaven it must have been, to have been finally reunited with: his mother and father, Lena May and Christopher O'Callaghan; his eight brothers and sisters: Theda, JD, Evelyn, Harold, Marian, Leon, Meredith, and Rose; and his sweet grandbaby, Chance O'Callaghan.

Bob came into the world on Sept. 14, 1931, at his home in Trenton, Missouri.

Soon after, his family moved to St. Joseph, where he was raised.

After his four older brothers went off to fight in WWII, Bob took over the responsibilities as "Man of the House." Starting at the young age of 10, Bob worked a variety of odd jobs to support his mother and younger siblings. This was the beginning of a lifelong journey displaying his strong work ethic and dedication to support and care for his family.

On Sept. 17, 1953, Bob married the love of his life, JoAnn Churchill. They spent the next 67 years building a life founded on God's faithfulness.

Their love began with a trip to the ice cream parlor and lasted over the next seven decades. They enjoyed years of family vacations, matching t-shirts, and Bob serenading her to "You are my Sunshine."

Bob was an avid storyteller, he never failed to captivate his audience with stories of his pranking days.

From his adventures working at Wonder Bread bakery, to dressing up as a clown for children's birthday parties, to his "dog house" days as a custodian at Central High School, Bob never met a stranger. He had the ability to make everyone feel like they were his best friend.

However, Bob did the very best in being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather to: his children: Terry (Steve) Fisher, Mike (Juanita) O'Callaghan, Robin (Jim) Longnecker and Donna (Chuck) Adkins; his grandchildren: Stephanie (Robbie) Riggs, Andy (Megan) Fisher, Shawn (Jennifer) Fisher, Courtney (Clint) O'Callaghan, Heather (Brad) Taylor, Amy (Neil) Stangeland, Aubrey (Timmy) Tucker, Ashley (Nathan) Sosa and Chauncey (Jacob) Grubb; his great-grandchildren: Kayle (Kyle), Kelsey, Scott, Kaythlyn, Clareece, Seth, Hunter, Maylee, Ryker, KJ and Sebastian; and his great-great-grandchild; Barrett and two more great-grandbabies on the way.

Also surviving: sister-in-law, Bernie (Kenny) Springs.

Bob will be missed most by his family and friends, for his laughter and joking nature. Memories of waking his grandkids up to "Sail Around Old Hawk" tickles, serenading his family with Gene Autry's, "Back in the Saddle", his love for making funny faces, and his willingness to always to give advice and lend a helping hand will stay with his family forever.

Bob was a faithful member and Elder at Faith Bible Church. The most extravagant thing Bob and JoAnn did was paying their tithes.

Bob's life truly represented God's transforming love and grace. He exemplified what Man of God is. His family takes comfort in knowing that he has gone to prepare a place for his bride, JoAnn. This isn't goodbye, only see you later.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and with funeral services and public livestream 10 a.m. Saturday at Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri.

Online condolence, obituary, and livestream: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.