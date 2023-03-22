Pamela Sue O'Callaghan, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at a local health care facility. She was born Nov. 5, 1951, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Dorothy and William McGlothlin. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1970, and Park College. She worked as a Counselor at Western Regional Diagnostics Correctional Center. Pam enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She loved her nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by husband, Hubert "Chiney" O'Callaghan in January 2023; her parents; and brother-in-law, David Angle.
Survivors include siblings, Kathleen Angle, of Claremore, Oklahoma, Shirley (Larry) Fuson, of St. Joseph, Gerald (Susan) McGlothlin, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Michael (Michelle) McGlothlin, of St. Joseph, and Jeanne (Ted) Talbott, of St. Joseph; step-daughter, Candy Kalamon, of St. Joseph; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Ms. O'Callaghan has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Joint Inurnment with her late husband, Chiney, will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Online condolences, obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
