Carolyn O'Brien, 95, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.
She was born Nov. 12, 1926, in St. Joseph. She was the oldest of seven children born to Carl B. and Irene (Simms) Kemmer She was a lifelong resident of the Easton community until moving to St. Joseph in 1998.
Carolyn was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a stay-at-home mom.
She loved her family, church music, books and flowers.
After raising her children, she worked for a number of years as a representative of the World Book Company.
Carolyn was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic grade school in Easton and Easton High School.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was the organist and director of music. She was an active member of the Church Altar Society, and a communion minister to the sick. She was also a member of the Catholic Organist Guild. She retired as a church musician after 51 years. After moving to St. Joseph, she provided music in some of the nursing homes, she especially enjoyed working with children's choirs. She worked for the improvement and beautification of the parish cemetery.
Carolyn married Gerald F. O'Brien on July 5, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They spent 64 happy years together with their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed taking vacation trips with their children and later visited many places of interest in this country. In recent years they visited Hawaii twice to share a vacation with their son and his family who were stationed in Okinawa, Japan, at the time.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Denise Ann; four brothers, Charles Lee, Louis, Joseph and John Kemmer; sister Helen Roth; and son-in-law Eddie Fisher.
Carolyn is survived by daughter Debbie Fisher; grandsons Corey and Eric; son Gerry O'Brien (Evette); grandchildren Rosalia, Adriana and Austin; sister Pat Clark (Mel); beloved nieces and nephews; numerous extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Easton, Missouri. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery in Easton, Missouri. Prayer Service 5 p.m. Wednesday. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family has requested memorial donations to St. Joseph Cemetery in Easton, Missouri.
