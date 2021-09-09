Late Notices
Evelyn Bayne
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Evelyn JoAnn Lyn Bayne, 69, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Funeral 3 p.m Sept. 11 at the United Methodist Church, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg. Visitation 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Emmett E. Haer
CRAIG, Mo. Emmett E. Haer, 92, Craig, passed away Sept. 3, 2021. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 10 River of Hope Fellowship, I-29/Hwy. 159, Forest City, Missouri. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9, at River of Hope Fellowship. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Charles P. Karns
CAMERON, Mo. Charles Patrick Karns, 70, passed away, Sept. 6. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Ray O. Parton
OSBORN, Mo. Ray Oliver Parton, 78, passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville. Potluck Celebration of Life Service will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, at Independent Farmers Bank 1303 N. Main St. Stewartsville, MO 64490. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Betty L. Shelton
AUBURN, Neb. Betty L. Shelton, 91, Auburn, formerly of Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 13 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Kathy J. Walker
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Kathy June Pittsenbarger Walker, 71, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Masks are required for attendance of services. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.