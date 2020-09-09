Late Notices

Charlotte Edmundson Howe

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Charlotte (Case) Edmundson Howe, 81, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Services: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Michael Paris

ATCHISON, Kan. Michael Paris, 77, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at a Highland, Kansas, health care facility. Mr. Paris has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Leona Sakellaris

TOPEKA, Kan. Leona Sakellaris 89, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday Sept. 7, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

George Stanislaus

LEESBURG, Mo. George Stanislaus 23, of Leesburg, Missouri, passed away Monday Sept. 7, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Louise E. Wilson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Louise Estella Wilson, 100, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Services: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Thomas G. Wilson

Thomas G. Tom Wilson, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Green Valley Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.